Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Decreases By 23.5%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.904 per share. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

