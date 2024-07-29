Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 50.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 5.0 %

DIFTY stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

