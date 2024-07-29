Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Increases By 13.2%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

