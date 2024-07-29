Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Increases By 13.2%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
