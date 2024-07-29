Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Increases By 92.7%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hoshizaki
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.