Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rises By 100.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ISBA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

