Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Expands By 14.3%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %
Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.61. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
