Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Expands By 14.3%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.61. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.