Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Grows By 14.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 447,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,057. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,191.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

