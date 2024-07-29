Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Decreases By 20.2%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Minco Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MGHCF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 67.44 and a quick ratio of 67.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.