Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 137.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OMRON Stock Up 1.6 %

OMRON stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. OMRON has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OMRON Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 329.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

