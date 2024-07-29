Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Decreases By 16.4%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

