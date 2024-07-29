Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Decreases By 16.4%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.
PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
