Short Interest in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Expands By 24.5%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Power Solutions International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PSIX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88. Power Solutions International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.49.
Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%.
About Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.
