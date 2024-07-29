Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 39.1%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

UFO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

