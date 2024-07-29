Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 51.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.7 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJF remained flat at $48.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

