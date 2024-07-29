Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 51.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.7 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of RANJF remained flat at $48.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.
About Randstad
