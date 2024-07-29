Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Expands By 38.6%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF remained flat at $430.96 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $430.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.46.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

About Rockwool A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.