Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Expands By 38.6%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Price Performance
RKWBF remained flat at $430.96 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $430.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.46.
About Rockwool A/S
