Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Drops By 29.5%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.3 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Saab AB has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $26.15.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.