Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Grows By 49.9%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOMLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 66,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Secom has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

