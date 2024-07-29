Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rises By 40.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 989,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.1 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Signify has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

