Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rises By 40.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 989,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.1 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Signify has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.05.
Signify Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.