Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Decreases By 34.8%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLAM stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Friday. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,426. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at $11,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 177,740 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,268 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Slam by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

