Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 137.9%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.