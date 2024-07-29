Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 137.9%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
