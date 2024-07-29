Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 30.9%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPF stock remained flat at $6.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $6.67.
About Siam Cement Public
