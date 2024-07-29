Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 30.9%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of SCVPF stock remained flat at $6.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

