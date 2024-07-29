Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Drops By 18.5%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tuniu Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 66,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,450. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

