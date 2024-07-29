Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Drops By 18.5%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Tuniu Trading Down 1.7 %
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
