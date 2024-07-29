Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silex Systems Price Performance
SILXY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.09. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.30. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of C$9.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.45.
About Silex Systems
