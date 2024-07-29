Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,417. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

