Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,524. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

