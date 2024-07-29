SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

