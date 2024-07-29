SNDL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 14,916 call options.

SNDL Stock Performance

SNDL stock remained flat at $2.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,679. SNDL has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SNDL by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in SNDL by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

