Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.53 and last traded at $128.73. Approximately 497,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,424,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

