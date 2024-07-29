Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,246. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

