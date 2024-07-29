Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 505,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.6 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

