SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.87

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 510232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

