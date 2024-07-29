SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.99

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.