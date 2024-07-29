Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SETM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.62. 12,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

