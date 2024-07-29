SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SPX Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

