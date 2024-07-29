Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.50

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.20), with a volume of 143444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.18).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £367.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,285.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.91.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
