Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

STWD stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

