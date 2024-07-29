Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $83,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,976 shares of company stock valued at $263,498. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 51.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 3,061,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,043,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Steel Connect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Connect by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.
Steel Connect Stock Performance
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%.
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Connect
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.