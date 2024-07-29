Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,923.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00657305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00110964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00033820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00242054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00075664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,673,970 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

