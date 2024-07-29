Stephens Raises Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $66.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYBT. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.