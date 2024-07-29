Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.18), with a volume of 109081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company has a market capitalization of £32.85 million, a P/E ratio of 476.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.23.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

