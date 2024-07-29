Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Blue Owl Capital Call Options (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 694% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,547 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,929,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $20,620,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,467. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

