StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.15.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.