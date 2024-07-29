Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $26,933.45 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.01 or 0.04821125 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00040668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001840 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

