Strike (STRK) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Strike (STRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $34.31 million and $1.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00009488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,552 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

