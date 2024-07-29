Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CFO Sells $19,683.21 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $19,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.22 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Stronghold Digital Mining had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

