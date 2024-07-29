Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of INN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. 1,059,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.03.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
