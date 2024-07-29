Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 852,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 431,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 15.29%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

