SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $282.17. 364,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,500. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

