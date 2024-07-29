SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 160,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,990. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.