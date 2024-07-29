SVB Wealth LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.87. 2,400,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,761. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock valued at $746,536,027. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

