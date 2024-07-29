SVB Wealth LLC Has $921,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.63. The stock had a trading volume of 763,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

